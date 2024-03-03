Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $76.09 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. BioNTech accounts for approximately 2.9% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of BioNTech worth $76,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 704,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,772. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

