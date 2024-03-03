Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 126,929 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.5% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.