Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $360,459,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 1,495,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,613. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

