Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,930. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

