Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,952 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $164,559,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,445,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $236,899,000 after buying an additional 1,030,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 5.9 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 10,350,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

