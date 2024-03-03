Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,338 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,434,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $499.11. 1,443,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,691. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.80.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

