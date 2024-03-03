Head-To-Head Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 8.13% 8.78% 4.07% Lithium N/A -50.06% -23.91%

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.07 $37.84 million $0.13 1.33 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Lithium on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada. It also holds interests in the San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada; North Big Smoky property located in Nye, Nevada; and the Yeehaw Titanium (Ti)/Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration prospect covering 5,438 acres located in the acres located in the Monashee Mountains in the Trail Creek Mining Division in South Central British Columbia. In addition, the company holds interest in BC Sugar Property covering 2,947 acres located in the Okanagan Highlands to the east of Vernon British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

