Head-To-Head Review: NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NNN REIT and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33 Gladstone Land 0 1 0 0 2.00

NNN REIT presently has a consensus price target of $44.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. Given NNN REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NNN REIT pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -207.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. NNN REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

88.4% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 47.38% 9.45% 4.64% Gladstone Land 16.11% 1.99% 1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NNN REIT and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $828.11 million 9.08 $392.34 million $2.16 19.08 Gladstone Land $90.40 million 5.21 $14.56 million ($0.27) -48.63

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NNN REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NNN REIT has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

NNN REIT beats Gladstone Land on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

