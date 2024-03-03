Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,667. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,822 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

