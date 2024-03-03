Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Buys Shares of 200,000 ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 81.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESS Tech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,883 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ESS Tech by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 178,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,169. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

