Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $831,000 Stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.26% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,246,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $12,688,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,392,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 1,124,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 1,263,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,798. The firm has a market cap of $501.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -6.67%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

