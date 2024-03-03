Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.27 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 374,489 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of Visa worth $3,272,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $286.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.68.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.