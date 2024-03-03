Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 3,250 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $591.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.57. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $321.56 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

