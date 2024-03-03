Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Lifted by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,943,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,938,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $39.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $905.48. 10,881,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,407,144. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $1,077.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.