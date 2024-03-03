Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $2,297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 22.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after buying an additional 1,434,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. 28,881,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,634. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,245 shares of company stock worth $2,117,028 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

