100,000 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Purchased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Stratasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 205,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,885. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

