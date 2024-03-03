Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after acquiring an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 31.6 %

Shares of DELL traded up $29.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,169,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,508. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

