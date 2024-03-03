Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP reduced its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Surgery Partners worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after purchasing an additional 305,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $35,628.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 819,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

