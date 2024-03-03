AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,174. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

