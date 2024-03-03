AXQ Capital LP Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR remained flat at $52.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,211. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.