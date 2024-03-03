AXQ Capital LP Takes $791,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $10.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,652. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.40 and a 200-day moving average of $220.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

