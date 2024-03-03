AXQ Capital LP Invests $850,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.62. 11,980,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,384,276. The company has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

