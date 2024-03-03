AXQ Capital LP Makes New $864,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,922,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.