Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 503 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $353.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $357.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

