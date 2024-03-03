Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $34,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $981.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $982.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $838.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $727.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.