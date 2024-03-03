Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $4.88 Million Stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.43% of Taboola.com worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Trading Down 0.5 %

TBLA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taboola.com

About Taboola.com

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.