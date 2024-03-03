Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 209,000 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. Ferroglobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 449,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock remained flat at $4.55 on Friday. 1,410,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,094. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $852.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

