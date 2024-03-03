Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases 40,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.7% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,323,000 after acquiring an additional 324,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,359. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

