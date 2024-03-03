Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,500 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 2.4% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,128,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

