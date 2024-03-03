Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JETMF remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,874. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
