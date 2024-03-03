Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JETMF remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,874. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.