TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TriMas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. 544,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,519. The firm has a market cap of $972.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.59.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $6,767,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 224,143 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

