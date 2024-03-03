Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 649,411 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 242,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Iris Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Iris Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,460,514. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

