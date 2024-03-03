Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817. The company has a market cap of $103.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBMT

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.