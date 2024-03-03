Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Increases By 22.6%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,230,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 35,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of JBLU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 7,531,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,402,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
