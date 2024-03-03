Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 1,500.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 1,241,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 245,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 131,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,149. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

