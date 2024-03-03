Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

