Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance
Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.
About Cyfrowy Polsat
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cyfrowy Polsat
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.