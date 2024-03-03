NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Short Interest Update

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAC remained flat at $11.25 during trading on Friday. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875. NorthView Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

