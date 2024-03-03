Short Interest in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) Declines By 16.6%

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TGAN stock remained flat at $4.81 on Friday. 169,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,976. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $304.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 177.91% and a negative return on equity of 149.03%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Transphorm by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,443,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 379,560 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transphorm by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 206,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transphorm by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 94,054 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Transphorm during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Transphorm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

