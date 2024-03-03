MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 260,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

MoneyLion Trading Up 3.6 %

MoneyLion stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. MoneyLion has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $66.98.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.