Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Insider Activity at Spire

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spire by 81.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Spire by 817.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. 272,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

