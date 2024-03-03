Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR
Insider Activity at Spire
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spire by 81.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Spire by 817.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. 272,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Featured Stories
