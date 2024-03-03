Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 208,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Telesat
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Telesat by 6,039.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Telesat during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.
Telesat Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.09. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $22.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSAT
About Telesat
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telesat
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.