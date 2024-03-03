Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ST traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. 947,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,990. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -694.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,156,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,794,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Articles

