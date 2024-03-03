Ariel Investments LLC Has $17.80 Million Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,162 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.77% of The Hackett Group worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,858,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Hackett Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.96. 105,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,117. The stock has a market cap of $679.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

