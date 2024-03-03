AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 11,400 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 51,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. 1,539,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

