Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.90. 2,340,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,016. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.