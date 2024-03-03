Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,268 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.56 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

