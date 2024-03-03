Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after buying an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,199,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284,379. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

