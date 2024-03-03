MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.480–0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.690-2.690 EPS.

MasTec Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of MTZ traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.85. 3,192,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MasTec by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.