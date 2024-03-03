Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $130.31 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

