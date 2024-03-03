Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 18.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER opened at $105.88 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

